UK-based football analytics and data visualisation company StatsBomb has calculated that Aberdeen's Kelle Roos is far ahead of his goalkeeping rivals in the Scottish Premiership based on their Goals Saved Above Average (GSAA) metric. (The Herald), external

Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock's loan spell with Arbroath looks to be over after the 19-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in training. (The Courier), external

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip in full here.