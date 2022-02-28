'Thiago Silva was phenomenal'

If anyone didn't deserve to lose Sunday's Carabao Cup final, it was Thiago Silva according to former Premier League defender Jonathan Woodgate.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "He was phenomenal all game.

"He was special. He senses danger, he deals with it, he sees a different game as a centre-back. He slows the game down and sees it through a different light.

"His defending was so good. Front foot, aggressive when he needed to be. I think he gave the ball away once in the whole game. He just brings that authority to the game.

"You could see by his reaction he was absolutely devastated."

Hear more reaction to the EFL Cup final on BBC Sounds