'Thiago Silva was phenomenal'
If anyone didn't deserve to lose Sunday's Carabao Cup final, it was Thiago Silva according to former Premier League defender Jonathan Woodgate.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "He was phenomenal all game.
"He was special. He senses danger, he deals with it, he sees a different game as a centre-back. He slows the game down and sees it through a different light.
"His defending was so good. Front foot, aggressive when he needed to be. I think he gave the ball away once in the whole game. He just brings that authority to the game.
"You could see by his reaction he was absolutely devastated."