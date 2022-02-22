Jurgen Klopp admits he was pleasantly surprised on Saturday evening when his taxi driver informed him Tottenham had done Liverpool a huge favour with a last-gasp winner against Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

“It was 2-1 to Spurs when I arrived home and I didn’t follow it anymore because I was sure City would equalise anyway,” he recalled. “Then we went out and the driver was very excited. When he said it was 2-2, then 3-2, I thought City had won 3-2. When he said it was Spurs, I was like ‘Oh...'”

Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Norwich earlier in the day means the gap at the top – 14 points in mid-January, with City having played two games more - is now six, with the Reds hoping to cut it to just three by beating Leeds at Anfield in their game in hand on Wednesday.

“I understand people getting excited, it’s good because the distance is not completely out of reach any more, but it is still a really tricky situation,” he said.

“So many things can happen in football. Some people are already talking about three points but I cannot count points on our account before we play the game.

“I am not thinking about the title race, I am just thinking about Leeds. We have to be ready for an intense game and a big fight. They are fighting to stay in the league and this team never give up.

“We have to make sure we are really on it and give our absolute everything. If we are not ready for a fight, we will suffer.”