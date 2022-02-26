Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, speaking to MOTD: "We've been on the back of some sticky form of late but credit to the players they stuck at. We came out of the blocks in good form today and put in a really strong performance.

"In the main we owned the pitch out of possession today and all our good stuff came from that. We looked the most dangerous team throughout.

"The focus and concentration from the boys today out of possession was superb.

"The performance was there against Watford. Against Newcastle the performance and the rest was not there. We needed to be more clinical and inventive in the final third and we were today."