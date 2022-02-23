Liverpool v Leeds - confirmed team news

Five Liverpool changes from the side that started the 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday.

Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara makes his 50th Reds appearance since signing from Bayern Munich for £20m in September 2020.

Also back are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Curtis Jones.

Making way are Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez - who is not involved at all - Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Substitutes: Konate, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Kelleher.