Liverpool v Leeds - confirmed team news
Five Liverpool changes from the side that started the 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday.
Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara makes his 50th Reds appearance since signing from Bayern Munich for £20m in September 2020.
Also back are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho and Curtis Jones.
Making way are Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez - who is not involved at all - Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Mane, Diaz.
Substitutes: Konate, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Kelleher.
Two Leeds changes after the 4-2 home defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.
Defender Robin Koch is out with a head injury while Diego Llorente is also not involved at all.
Returning to the side are JunIor Firpo and Raphinha.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Harrison, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, James, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo.
Substitutes: Roberts, Klaesson, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Shackleton, Kenneh.