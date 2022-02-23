Chelsea 2-0 Lille: The pick of the stats

Chelsea are the first side to win five consecutive home Champions League matches without conceding since Real Madrid in May 2016 (six in a row). They are first English side to achieve that feat in either the European Cup or Champions League.

Since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January last year, Chelsea have kept 39 clean sheets, at least nine more than any other side within Europe’s top five leagues (Engand, France, Germany, Italy, Spain).

Kai Havertz scored his 16th Chelsea goal on Tuesday, with 10 of those coming in cup competitions and 12 coming at Stamford Bridge.