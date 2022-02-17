Newcastle are lining up a fresh £45m summer bid for Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze. (Mirror), external

The Magpies still want to sign Netherlands Under-21 centre-back Sven Botman from French club Lille - who turned down a £50m bid from the Premier League club in January. But the Magpies also face competition Tottenham and AC Milan. (Newcastle Chronicle), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea have joined Newcastle in targeting Reims' 19-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike but also face competition for the Frenchman from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror), external

