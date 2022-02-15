Southampton already have a succession plan in place for when manager Ralph Hasenhuttl leaves – but their primary target might already be out of reach, admits chief executive Martin Semmens.

Semmens told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club the identity of the Austrian’s successor has been discussed within the club – and even with Hasenhuttl himself.

“We do a huge amount of scouting on new managers and we do know who, potentially, our new manager would be. Ralph and I have talked about it,” said Semmens.

“It’s not something to be scared of saying out loud. It’s just as important as buying a new striker but it’s a much narrower market.

“The problem you have is, we might look at a manager who we think is unbelievably right for us and brilliant but by the time Ralph goes, this manager has already got to a level beyond us.

“There is a guy who was number one on our list by miles and he’s come into the Premier League and done an unbelievably good job, so that person is probably out of our reach now. But there are others coming through, so it’s about timing.”

Semmens’ interview impressed pundit Micah Richards, who had nothing but positive words for the Saints in general.

“I can’t talk highly enough of Southampton. They are providing an environment for young players to flourish,” said the former Manchester City defender.

