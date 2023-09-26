Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland at Rugby Park

This has the feel of a big result for Hearts, having been on a bad run prior to this. They showed plenty of appetite for the fight, lots of energy and endeavour, and in Shankland had a real focal point up front.

The Hearts fans displayed protest banners before kick off but at full-time they hailed a hard-fought win at a venue where they have only won twice in their last 10 visits.

The fact the winner came so late from Lowry added to the visiting fans' joy.