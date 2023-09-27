Burnley win at Salford 'just breeds confidence'

Burnley's dominant win at Salford City in the Carabao Cup vindicates Vincent Kompany's approach, says former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman.

The Clarets romped to the Championship title last season, but have found things tough on their return to the Premier League, taking just one point from their opening five games.

Kompany rang the changes against the League Two side but the 11 replacements cruised past their opponents.

"It reiterates what Kompany will have been telling them," he said. "He will have said they are a top team and have been competitive in most games this season. That they are still well above the leagues below them.

"To get all those goals, particularly with players scoring their firsts for the club, is huge as it will just breed confidence.

"Perhaps they have lacked a cutting edge at the top end of the pitch, but they have stepped up a huge level. Now he will want them to do [what they did against Salford] in the Premier League."

More reaction on BBC Sounds