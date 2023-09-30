Wolves 2-1 Man City: Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This campaign has felt like one of survival for Wolves from the moment chairman Jeff Shi issued his open letter to fans outlining the financial fair play issues he was wrestling with.

Putting Gary O'Neil in charge of a squad with such a strong Portuguese influence feels uneasy.

But results like this one help prove it can work.

Wolves carried out a coherent game plan, as O'Neil explained, he wanted to make the pitch look like his tactics board rather than let his players adopt an off-the-cuff mentality, as he inherited.

Since the EFL Cup defeat at Ipswich, many fans have wondered where Wolves are going under O'Neil.

The answer, at the moment, is forward.