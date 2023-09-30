Ross County 0-1 Hearts: What the manager said

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith: "Good win. I thought for a lot of the game we were comfortable without that urgency in attack. Defensively, we were very sound. I thought we were slightly slow with the ball.

"Dingwall is a tough place to come. County were well organised. We did a professional job and it's one that gives us confidence.

"We just felt we weren't getting natural runs forward so we made a couple of changes. The guys that started the game had a job to do and did it and the guys came on, we know they were more attacking players, to find us that moment of quality.

"The guys who are on the bench, I consistently say to them that everyone will have a chance to make an impact on the team. I think we've shown that this week."