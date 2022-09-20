Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitchell Goldhar has confessed to Israeli outlet Ynet that £8m-valued 18-year-old midfielder Oscar Gloukh, who is on Celtic's list of January transfer targets and was linked with Rangers last summer, could be set to leave the club in the next transfer window following talks with the player's camp. (Daily Record), external

French top-flight club Marseille are keeping tabs on Oscar Gloukh, who is reported to be a target for Celtic, according to CQN Magazine. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is under "serious scrutiny" by Leicester City should they dismiss former Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers, according to reports in England, the Australian having been an early favourite to replace Graham Potter at Brighton & Hove Albion before the appointment of former Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Roberto De Zerbi. (The Scotsman), external

On-loan Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has told De Telegraaf "I feel at home" with Utrecht as last season's number one, Fabian de Keijzer, returns from injury to challenge the 28-year-old Greek for a starting place. (Daily Record), external

Celtic forwards Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda, plus midfielder Reo Hatate, have all been called up by Japan for friendlies against the United States and Ecuador, but club-mate Yosuke Ideguchi has missed out. (The Herald), external

Liam Scales, the Celtic defender on loan to Aberdeen, has received a late call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the forthcoming Nations League matches against Scotland and Armenia after Norwich City's Andrew Omobamidele was ruled out through injury. (Press & Journal), external

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has suggested that Standard Liege fans are "maybe better" than those at his former club after he guided his team to a stunning win over Belgian champions Club Brugge. (The National), external

R﻿ead Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.