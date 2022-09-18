N﻿eil Johnston, BBC Sport

"﻿He's going to school in the morning," came the chant from the away end at Brentford.

Schoolboy Ethan Nwaneri had just made Premier League history at the age of 15 years and 181 days by coming on in the closing moments of Arsenal's 3-0 win at Brentford.

T﻿he Gunners were heading back to the top of the Premier League after a dominant performance before the international break.

W﻿ill they stay there?

T﻿he season is still young but after spending several years out of the Champions League, the signs are promising that Arsenal could soon be back in European club football's most prestigious competition.

Mikel A﻿rteta will now spend the international break with his fingers crossed his players, including Bukayo Saka, stay free from injury.

E﻿ngland forward Saka popped up with another two assists against Brentford and has been directly involved in 37 Premier League goals for Arsenal (18 goals, 19 assists).

The 21-year-old is enjoying another fine season and he will be key as the Gunners strive for a first top-four finish since 2015-16.

A﻿rsenal's next game is Tottenham at home. They don't come much bigger. Win that one and Gunners fans will really start believing this could be a special season.