Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea hope they can secure a deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer deadline.

The club has been in talks to sign the former Arsenal forward, with Blues full-back Marcus Alonso potentially moving the other way as part of a deal.

There is also interest in Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez after a number of injuries to Chelsea's midfield.

But it is not clear if the Dutch side are willing to sell the Mexico international given the club has already sold several players, including Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

Chelsea have already spent about £250m on players under their new American ownership this summer, including £70m on defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

Aubameyang, who has previously worked with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, would help Chelsea's lack of options in attack. The club loaned Romelu Lukuka back to Inter Milan earlier in the summer.