Tributes pour in for Andy Goram
- Published
Terribly sad news about Andy Goram. RIP Andy. Love to all your family ❤️— Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 2, 2022
R.I.P. Rangers legend Andy Goram. My condolences to his family .💚💙— Pierre van Hooijdonk (@pierrevh17) July 2, 2022
Sorry to hear the sad passing of Andy Goram.. Sending my condolences onto the Goram family .. RIP Andy 🙏🏻 #thegoalie— John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) July 2, 2022
Really sad news to hear of the passing of Andy Goram. Taken far too young. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family.— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 2, 2022
