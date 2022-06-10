Salah wins goal of the season vote
- Published
All week BBC Radio Merseyside have been asking you to vote for Liverpool's goal of the season.
Mohamed Salah has received the most selections in the social media vote.
A big thank you for your votes. You can listen to the clip of Salah's superb strike against Manchester City by hitting play below.
🏆 We have a winner!— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) June 10, 2022
🔴🇪🇬 For the second season running, it’s congratulations to @MoSalah, who wins the @bbcmerseysport Goal of the Season for #LFC
🔥 The forward’s stunning solo strike against #MCFC at Anfield in October comes out on top with 87% of the vote
#⃣ #LIVMCI https://t.co/SQ19lsVxrO pic.twitter.com/TO84XZJucD
