Ratcliffe speaks to Chelsea fans

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's late bid to buy Chelsea certainly put the cat among the pigeons at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

His £4.25bn offer came on the same day that Todd Boehly's bid emerged as the preferred option to buy the club after Roman Abramovich put it up for sale in March.

That process will continue this week. It is unclear how Ratcliffe's offer is being considered, but the owner of French team Nice and the cycling team formerly known as Team Sky has since met fans groups to reiterate his intentions with Chelsea.

He wants to turn Stamford Bridge into a 60,000-seat stadium and take Chelsea to the level of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

But the real question is what made him bid so late and what are his chances now Boehly's team have reached the latter stages?

A two-month process shows no signs of being any less complicated even as the clock is ticking to get the deal done by the end of May.