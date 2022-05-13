Your thoughts on Spurs' top-four chances after Arsenal win

We asked for your reaction to the north London derby win over Arsenal and where that leaves Spurs in the race for the top four.

Here are some of your comments:

Cane: What a performance. Every player put in a top shift. It couldn’t have gone any better. Sets up an awesome finale to the season. We HAVE to do the business against Burnley, plus, I never realised until now that I’m also a Newcastle fan...

Terry: What an atmosphere inside the ground last night. Players responded after the first 20 minutes. Now three points against Burnley is essential. All down to last two games, hard to predict way the season has gone so far.

James: Obviously depends on Spurs winning both matches which is not a given. Similarly Arsenal have to drop points in at least one of their games. The most likely is a draw on Monday against Newcastle and provided that Spurs have won the previous day they would be under a degree of pressure to perform. Best scenario I can imagine. Arsenal's to lose.

Martin: I don’t think Arsenal will slip up but it all depends on whether they can play their best players.

Let us know how you think the race for the top four will end up