Guardiola on Fernandinho, Ederson and not being tired
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
A lot of the conversation focused on Fernandinho's announcement that he doesn't think he'll stay past this season. However, Guardiola wasn't too sure he was aware: "You gave me the news," he told one journalist. He later added that "he is one of the biggest stars that we have... there are things that nobody knows."
Ruben Dias will travel with the team to Madrid but won't start. He's been out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Guardiola was also asked about Ederson's calmness when nearly costing a goal at the weekend against Liverpool: "Crazy. This guy is crazy, honestly. Sometimes I think he doesn’t feel something. Concede a goal, he’s calm, make the save of his life, he’s calm."
City lead 1-0 from the first leg and this is the third of four big games in a row for the Blues: "In these moments you are not tired. We are not tired. You can lose because you make a bad performance but not because you are tired."
He is expecting a different game to the first leg: “They are playing at home and they will try to create momentum. There will be moments when they will be so aggressive and create problems so we need to adapt and defend well. We travel with the intention to win the game.”