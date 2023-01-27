Arnaut Danjuma is available and "a player we can use in the game", according to Stellini. He added: "We only have one problem with Harry [Kane], as he played the last game with illness. He didn't train in the week but trained this morning [Friday]. He wants to come with us."

On making changes: "We prepare every game we are going to play, we keep the best team to try to win. We are here enough time to have players ready to play one game and nothing happen with some changes. The only player we can realise who is maybe not ready like the others is Arnaut as he’s a new player. We are happy but we need to give him time to understand everything."

On new signing Danjuma: "He has experience because he's played Champions League last season. He can play like a striker or a winger. A lot of positions he can cover. We are looking forward to working with him. It's normal in January to have to give him all the information to play in our team. We are happy to have him.

And on Danjuma's best position: "It depends on the system we use, right now as a number 10 or the striker. This is the way we want to work with him."