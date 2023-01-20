Joachim Andersen is out and Vieira said it will still be a couple of weeks until he returns. Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are still out.

On the challenge of Newcastle: "Different challenge. This is a team who at the moment play with a lot of confidence and belief. We will just have to be ready for the challenge."

On Palace's form after the World Cup: "I look at the games again and I look at our performances in and out of possession, the way we played and the situations we have created. I look at the way we have developed ourselves and some of the games we have been unlucky."

He added: "It’s important for us to work on those kind of details about how can we be more consistent in our performances, defending better as a team and attacking better as a team. Finally scoring those goals because we manage to create those opportunities."

On whether Newcastle are title contenders: "I strongly believe that, with the way they are performing, there is no reason why they can't be part of those teams and have a chance."

On working with Steve Parish and talk of transfers: "I talk to the chairman every day. We are trying our best to bring in those players. Hopefully we will manage to bring in a couple of players. If not - and the window is a difficult one as well - we will have to work with the players we have and try to compete as best as we can."

On not taking chances: "We want to score goals and create more chances. It's also about how do we manage our possession? There is a time when we can release the ball quick and make a better decision."