Two goals against relegation rivals Everton saw Southampton's James Ward-Prowse earn a spot in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week as the Saints sealed a 2-1 comeback win.

"It's been sometime since James Ward-Prowse made one of my teams and that has been largely due to Southampton's poor performances this season. However, it was nice to see the golf swing back in action as he celebrated two goals at second-bottom Everton.

"His first was brilliantly taken and showed all the poise of a captain in a team at the top of the table, not the bottom, which is where they currently sit.

"Everton, meanwhile, are in desperate trouble both on and off the pitch. Whatever issues the fans may have with the running of their magnificent club, their cause cannot be best served by hurling abuse and threatening those who are trying their best to help matters."

Who else made Garth's team?