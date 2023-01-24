N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It’s been a long time since I’ve heard boos from the home crowd at Etihad Stadium. I’m sure many, at half-time last Wednesday, were expressing their anger and disappointment at the referee for not protecting young Rico Lewis against targeted and repeated fouling from several Tottenham players.

There will have been some fans who were frustrated with the team after two consecutive defeats and a disappointing first-half performance that resulted in a 2-0 deficit at the break.

Whatever the reason for the boos it seemed to generate a reaction. The second-half performance was outstanding. City moved the ball quickly, both Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish attacked the full-backs with pace and purpose and we scored four second-half goals.

I’ve loved the fact that Erling Haaland had been criticised in some quarters for his ‘goal drought’ having not scored in two games! Well that’s all been rectified having scored four goals in the past two games, including yet another hat-trick against Wolves at the weekend.

Some have questioned whether City are a better team with or without Haaland. It’s true the team are still adapting from playing with a ‘false nine’ for all of last season to be playing with the best number nine in the world.

There is no doubt we are better with Haaland in the team. We just need those around him to play the sort of football that we have enjoyed in the last one and a half games. If that continues to happen I’m sure it’s going to be a few more years before I hear those boos again.