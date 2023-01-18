Southampton are getting closer to the signing of 21-year-old Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, who Villarreal value at 20m euros (£17.7m). (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Saints, Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have all asked Chelsea about the availaiblity of 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column