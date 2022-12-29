We asked you for your views after Rangers' comfortable 3-0 victory against Motherwell. Here's a pinch of what you had to say...

Ronnie: Four wins on the spin for any new Rangers manager would have the fans believing we were on the right road to success, however, nobody left Ibrox last night saying 'bring on Celtic'.

Giving the ball away, loose passing and a jittery defence. Its another three points but we look disjointed. Monday is a must win, a draw won't do. Am I hopeful? I try to be...

