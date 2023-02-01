Brentford v Southampton: Pick of the stats

Following their 3-0 win over them in May, Brentford are looking to secure back-to-back league victory against Southampton for the first time since March 1959.

Saints have won two of their past three league games against Brentford, as many as they had in their previous 13 against them (between 1955 and 2010).

The home side won both league meetings last season, with Southampton winning 4-1 at St Mary’s in January, before the Bees’ 3-0 win in May.