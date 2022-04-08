Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arsenal kind of reverted to type in their defeat by Crystal Palace on Monday because they didn't just lose, they got taken apart.

That must be a worry for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, but this looks like the ideal game for his side to bounce back.

Brighton ended their run of six consecutive defeats with a draw at Norwich last time out but they still can't score goals. They won't be rolled over, but I don't see them getting anything here.

Tom's prediction: I've got to go with Arsenal here. 2-0.

Joe's prediction: Arsenal found it difficult against Palace but then so did we. This will be very different because Brighton can't score. 3-0.

