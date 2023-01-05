'Arsenal will be looking for attacking reinforcements'

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes the Gunners will be looking at bringing in attacking reinforcements.

The Premier League leaders played out a frustrating 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Tuesday, but manager Mikel Arteta made just one substitution - taking off Ben White for fellow defender Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Speaking on Wednesday's Match of the Day, Wright said: "It is something I am sure they are looking at.

"It was a like-for-like substitution when you are looking to nick a win and go 10 points clear.

"You can't take anything away from them at the moment - they still played well, they attacked and did well - but Newcastle have to get credit for the way they defended."

