Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham (2-1): Second-leg facts
- Published
The last team to progress to a Europa League final after defeat in the first leg was Liverpool in 2015-16. Before this season, only four of the 17 teams to lose in their semi-final first leg have managed to qualify for the showpiece.
West Ham will face a German side away from home in Europe for the first time since the first leg of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1975-76 – a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt. The Hammers are yet to win away to German opposition in three attempts, also drawing against Magdeburg and losing to Borussia Dortmund in 1965-66.
Declan Rice has made 182 ball carries in the Europa League this season, second only to Barcelona’s Eric Garcia (191). The total distance of Rice’s carries amounts to 2,083 metres, more than 400 metres more than any other central midfielder in 2021-22.