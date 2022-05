Hibernian will face the SPFL's newest member Bonnyrigg Rose in the first round group stage of the Scottish League Cup.

Lee Johnson's side will also take on Clyde, Falkirk and Greenock Morton in Group D.

Hibs reached last season's final, losing 2-1 to Celtic.

The group fixtures will take place on 9/10, 12/13, 16/17, 19/20 and 23/24 July.