Braaf was always going to leave City

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

At the beginning of the 2020-21 season Jayden Braaf was talked about having a big future at Manchester City. One of the many young academy prospects looking for a breakthrough.

He's now completed a transfer to Borussia Dortmund after his contract expired. It's my understanding that his deal with the Blues was never going to be renewed because of concerns within the club about his attitude.

That said, Braaf clearly has ability and if he gets his head down, he can focus on building what already seems to be a bright future.

Dortmund have been looking at him for over two years and Udinese, where he's had a loan spell previously, were also keen on taking him.