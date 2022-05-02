Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Newcastle are winless in 11 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L7) since a 2-0 victory in December 2015.

The Reds have picked up 40 points from the last 42 on offer in the Premier League (P14 W13 D1), only dropping points away to reigning champions Manchester City during this run (2-2).

The Magpies suffered their first Premier League loss at St James’ Park since mid-December against Manchester City (0-4), ending their eight-game unbeaten run and six-match winning streak on home soil in the competition.