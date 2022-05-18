Phil McNulty, chief football writer at St Mary's Stadium

Southampton’s season has tailed off in disappointing fashion and now manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will look for the financial backing he needs from the club’s new owners.

The Austrian has worked on a tight budget and will now hope the company backed by Serbian mogul Dragan Solak will allow him to freshen up a squad that looks in need of renewal if the Saints are to improve their Premier League position next season.

Southampton will also make every effort to fight off any suitors for their prize asset, England midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Hasenhuttl will want to add quality around him, not have to strengthen with money raked in for him.

Southampton’s loyal fans, who turned out in their numbers once more, will be looking for a show of serious ambition from the club’s hierarchy, as will Hasenhuttl as he looks for the signals that he can take the club forward in the manner he wants.

