Jarrod Bowen knows just how much a trophy would mean to West Ham fans - after all, Danny Dyer is reminding him every week about it.

The EastEnders actor is a huge Hammers fan and his daughter Dani is expecting twins with the West Ham striker later this year.

Speaking ahead of their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, Bowen said: "It's massive. I've only been here three years but I feel a massive part of this club.

"I feel like a fan, almost, as well. I know how much it means to the fans and I'm one of them who wants to give them that success.

"The missus' old man is obviously on me every week. But for everyone, the whole club, it's not been a great season but staying in the Premier League is the main aim and bringing the trophy home for the fans would be a good end to a bad season."

The Hammers are seven points clear of the drop zone in the Premier League and travel to Brentford on Saturday before the return leg against AZ Alkmaar next Thursday.