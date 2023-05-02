Taylor to stay at St Mirren until 2025

St Mirren defender Richard Taylor has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him in Paisley until summer 2025.

Taylor initially joined the Buddies on a six-month deal in January after leaving League of Ireland Division One side Waterford.

The 22-year-old defender has made eight appearances for Stephen Robinson's side and the club have now taken up the option to extend his deal.

"Richard has come in and been fantastic in the games he has played," said manager Robinson.

“He’s stepped up to the level in games against Celtic and Hearts, and in the longer term, I think he's a very good addition to our squad.

“He’s someone we are constantly working on, wants to learn and he’s still only young. He’s left-footed which gives us more balance on that side of defence and he can play at left-back as well.

"He’s six foot two and he’s quick as well as being very composed on the ball and going forward he gives us a few more options playing out from the back."