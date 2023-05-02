We asked for your views on Celtic's 1-0 win against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Here's what you said:

Mark: We saw a side that few appreciate about this Celtic team, the work-rate and the determination. The self-belief in the team to get over the line was there for all to see, we were not at our swashbuckling best but these are the performances that win trophies and titles.

Davie: Celtic believe they will win even when they're not playing well. Rangers don't believe they can win no matter how they play. The gap between the teams is much bigger than the recent scores suggest.

Dylan: The fans were phenomenal, it's always amazing to be a part of it and experience it in person. The team were not playing at their best which seems to be a re-occurring theme in the last few games but we're still picking up the vital wins and all that much sweeter when it comes to a derby at Hampden to put us on course for the Treble.

Dennis: Another fantastic victory for Celtic, we are so far ahead of Rangers it's fantastic and so close to another treble.

Thomas: We totally outclassed them once again, Rangers are just not good enough, no fight, no spirit, no chance.

Brian: A good all-round performance from Celtic, the best defensive showing ever and tactically all the players stuck to the plan on the day.

Rosalie: The referees should be brought in from England for all Old Firm games, some of the tackles on Celtic players went conveniently unnoticed.

John: I have been one of Carl Starfelt's biggest critics but in all honesty he has got better game by game. Well done Carl.

Antonio: The best team in the league by a country mile. Showing the grit and determination to get over the line is another side of this Celtic that we should look forward to seeing in Europe next year. Rangers under Beale have improved but, be gracious in defeat, Celtic are head and shoulders the better side and his disrespect towards Ange shows a lack of class.