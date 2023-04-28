Having won 3-2 at Molineux in November, Brighton are looking to do a first league double over Wolves since 2016-17.

This will be Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui's 200th top-flight match as a manager, including spells in Portugal and Spain (W110 D52 L37). He drew his 50th, won his 100th, and lost his 150th.

Albion's Facundo Buonanotte scored on his first Premier League start against Nottingham Forest in midweek, aged just 18 years 124 days. Should he start and score in this game, he would be the youngest player in Premier League history to score in his first two starts, breaking the record set by Ritchie Humphreys for Sheffield Wednesday in 1996 (18 years 264 days).