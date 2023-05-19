Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conferenc:

Fulham's target remains attempting to better their highest ever points tally in a Premier League season - one win from their final two games will see them surpass the 53 points gained in 2008-09.

Silva was pleased to see top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic return to action after an eight-match suspension with a goal at Southampton last weekend, but would not confirm if he will start against Palace.

The Fulham boss praised Carlos Vinicius, who has taken Mitrovic's place up front in the Serbia striker's absence.

Silva expects Palace's former Fulham boss Roy Hodgson to get a good reception from the home crowd at Craven Cottage. "I have huge respect for him, he's a gentleman."

Sign up for Fulham notifications

Follow Friday's news conferences