'Sometimes you know you have to fight a lot'

Jorginho was "proud" of the way Arsenal adapted their play to dig out a win over Newcastle.

To keep their title hopes alive, the Gunners adopted tactics similar to those applied by the Magpies in recent meetings between the two sides and came away with a 2-0 win.

Victory took them one point behind Manchester City with three games remaining and in prime position to take advantage of any slip-up from Pep Guardiola's side.

"It's a massive win," the former Chelsea midfielder told the club website, external. "We knew it was a tough game, to come here and win the way we did.

"There are some times when you know you will have to fight a lot to get the three points, and I'm just so proud of the team the way we fought until the end, the way we pushed.

"We knew it was going to be tough and it was just realising that sometimes you can't play just beautiful football.

"Sometimes you need to adapt and that's why I am really proud of the team. When you adapt and do what maybe everyone doesn't expect you to do, it's just really, really good for our team."