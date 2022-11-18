Sweden defender Filip Helander has dismissed rumours that his career is on the line because of a foot injury and says he can be back playing for Rangers in the early part of next year. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Sydney FC manager Steve Corica believes ex-Rangers defender Kevin Muscat could be their answer to Ange Postecoglou if Giovanni van Bronckhorst leaves Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Ajax have denied claims in the Dutch media that they signed defender Calvin Bassey from Rangers without scouting him. (Scottish Sun), external

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes his old club can reel Celtic in over the second phase of the Premiership season - but must make signings that are first-team ready. (Daily Record) , external