O﻿n this day six years ago, Ross County shared the points with Hearts after a 2-2 draw in Dingwall.

S﻿cott Fox saved Jamie Walker's stoppage-time spot kick to deny Hearts at the death.

J﻿ay McEvely had given Jim McIntyre's side a half-time lead before Bjorn Johnsen and Callum Patterson fired Jon Daly's side ahead.

L﻿iam Boyce scored a penalty to pull County back level, but Walker could not replicate his effort.

T﻿he point moved County into seventh, while Hearts lost their hold of second place to Rangers.