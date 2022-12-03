On this day in Staggies history...
On this day six years ago, Ross County shared the points with Hearts after a 2-2 draw in Dingwall.
Scott Fox saved Jamie Walker's stoppage-time spot kick to deny Hearts at the death.
Jay McEvely had given Jim McIntyre's side a half-time lead before Bjorn Johnsen and Callum Patterson fired Jon Daly's side ahead.
Liam Boyce scored a penalty to pull County back level, but Walker could not replicate his effort.
The point moved County into seventh, while Hearts lost their hold of second place to Rangers.