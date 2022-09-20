De Zerbi 'the only choice' as Brighton boss
- Published
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says new boss Roberto de Zerbi was the club's "only choice" to replace Graham Potter.
De Zerbi was confirmed on Sunday as the new head coach at Amex Stadium and Barber told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that the Italian fits the profile for Albion.
"He is a really good fit for the club," said Barber. "We have been tracking him for some time, monitoring what he did at Sassuolo and then a very good job at Shakhtar.
"His style of football is not too dissimilar to Potter and we are very excited to be bringing him in."
With Brighton riding high in the Premier League, the departure of Potter to Chelsea is no doubt a blow but Barber insists the club were always prepared for his exit.
"It's about succession planning," he said. "The best-run clubs are tested the most when in situations like this and we're quite used to a change of this kind.
"We always knew that if any big clubs across Europe were making a change then Graham would almost certainly be on their list and so it proved."