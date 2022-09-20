B﻿righton chief executive Paul Barber says new boss Roberto de Zerbi was the club's "only choice" to replace Graham Potter.

D﻿e Zerbi was confirmed on Sunday as the new head coach at Amex Stadium and Barber told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that the Italian fits the profile for Albion.

"﻿He is a really good fit for the club," said Barber. "We have been tracking him for some time, monitoring what he did at Sassuolo and then a very good job at Shakhtar.

"﻿His style of football is not too dissimilar to Potter and we are very excited to be bringing him in."

W﻿ith Brighton riding high in the Premier League, the departure of Potter to Chelsea is no doubt a blow but Barber insists the club were always prepared for his exit.

"﻿It's about succession planning," he said. "The best-run clubs are tested the most when in situations like this and we're quite used to a change of this kind.

"﻿We always knew that if any big clubs across Europe were making a change then Graham would almost certainly be on their list and so it proved."

Listen to the full interview from 02'21'00 on BBC Sounds