A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

It will have been 29 long days since Leeds United last played a Premier League fixture when they face Villa on Sunday. This unexpected mid-season break has allowed several key players to return from injury. Time will have also been made to work on set-pieces and tactics.

But while this break will have had multiple benefits, it will also put Jesse Marsch under pressure should the team fail to perform.

Club captain Liam Cooper, vice-captain Luke Ayling, top goalscorer in recent seasons Patrick Bamford, the club's only left-back Junior Firpo, as well as top performer this season Rodrigo Moreno are all expected to be fit again for Sunday's match.

A near fully fit squad, plenty of time to plan and no European football to contend with will leave Marsch with no excuses should the Whites' poor form of one point from the past three matches continue.

This weekend's clash begins a burst of games between now and the World Cup break. With fixture congestion expected to ramp up towards the end of the season, points on the board now are vital.

Leeds and Marsch will hope the long wait for a game will end with a win. And re-ignite the momentum they began the season with.