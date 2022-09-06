Ian Westbrook, Beesotted podcast, external

Ivan Toney quite rightly took all the headlines after Brentford's 5-2 win over Leeds on Saturday.

He has now scored 52 times for the Bees in only 96 appearances after his brilliant hat-trick, which included his first Brentford goals from outside the area.

Calls for an England call-up in this month’s Nations League squad, which I advocated here two weeks ago, have grown stronger as a result.

But Toney’s performance was not the only reason for the Bees’ victory.

While Brentford twice broke their transfer record during the summer to sign Aaron Hickey and then Keane Lewis-Potter, another signing – this time on a free transfer – arrived quietly.

After Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer were ruled out of the season’s start, experienced centre-back Ben Mee joined following 10 years at Burnley.

And Mee’s performances so far have shown what a shrewd acquisition he has been.

He was outstanding against Leeds United - man of the match on any other day.

Calm on the ball, he is dominant in the air, times his tackles perfectly and plays some intelligent balls forward.

He is also useful at the other end - scoring against Manchester United and hitting the bar at Crystal Palace.

When everyone is fit, Thomas Frank will have some interesting selection problems.