Celtic must learn harsh lessons - Jota

C﻿eltic must bounce back quickly in the Champions and "learn from the mistakes" in their 3-0 loss to Real Madrid, says winger Jota.

"﻿We knew we had our chances in the first half and didn’t score," the Portuguese told BBC Scotland.

"In Champions League against teams like Real, we know every chance they have they will take. This is how football at this level works, we have to learn from it.

“We don’t compare ourselves to other teams, we just need to need focus on ourselves and the mistakes we made so we can be stronger next time."

J﻿ota revelled in testing himself against the likes of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, players he grew up idolising.

“This is what dreams are made of," he added. "When I was younger I watched players like that on TV and wanted to be playing Champions League with them.

"It was a very happy day for me and my family to do that against some of the best players in the world. I want to keep on improving."