S﻿tuart Barrie, Livingston fan

This amazing season keeps on giving with Davie Martindale scooping the manager of the month award.

A different Livi manager may have won the award way back in the day but I can’t remember it and it won’t have been achieved on the shoestring budget Davie has either.

I've seen a few moans about how other managers were undefeated and taken more points but you have to look at it differently. What he’s done with a budget that’s about the same as heating the Old Firm's jacuzzis is incredible.

Imagine Livi coming away from Ibrox and Tynecastle gutted with the draw. Throw in beating Aberdeen too. Davie has masterminded a fantastic points total and, this is where the manager and the team don’t get enough credit, played good football along the way.

We played some functional football too but that’s what a good manager does, he manipulates his resources, adapts and does what it takes to win or at least take something from the game. Well done on the award, gaffer. Please don’t go to Rangers!