David Martindale has been named the Premiership manager of the month for November after his side picked up seven points from their three games.

“It’s really nice to win awards", Martindale said. "But to be honest, it’s a collective achievement. I’m the one accepting the award for all the players and the staff at the club because we’re all in it together - it’s not an individual achievement.

The Livingston boss believes this is the best side he has had in his time at the club, but is wary about setting his sights too high.

“We deal with every game in isolation", he said. "But do I think this group could get top four? Yes I do. Top six? Yes I do. Is the collective objective finishing 10th? Yes, it is.

"The league can change very quickly. Celtic are the team to beat, Rangers are in a transitional period and now Hearts, being out of Europe, are going to come back even stronger when they get all their players back.

"It's a really tight group of teams, I think anything can happen. I don't think anybody's nailed on for second at this point in time.

"But this is probably the strongest group of players I've had in my time in the Premiership.

Martindale is also hoping to strengthen his squad further in January: “We’ve got one or two players coming in on trial from the Scandinavian leagues, we’ll have to move a couple on if that happens. We’ll be looking to do something to make the group stronger, but we’ll have to offset that.”