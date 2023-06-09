Aberdeen season review: 'Robson a giant in the rebuild'

Tom English, BBC Scotland's chief sports writer

Dave Cormack came on the television the day that Jim Goodwin left in tears, off the back of the Darvel humiliation, and you think where on earth are Aberdeen going from here?

Barry Robson comes in as a stop-gap and becomes a bit of a giant in the rebuild. Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald come in - a massive part of this.

All of a sudden they had defensive stability and a pragmatism under Barry Robson’s coaching. Duk has been fantastic, Bojan Miovski has weighed in impressively.

Again, it’s Scottish football’s capacity to knock you for six. If you said after Aberdeen were eviscerated at Hibs that Aberdeen would finish third, everyone would have said no chance.

Robson has saved Dave Cormack as his track record in appointing managers was not good. He must have been panic-stricken he was going to get it wrong again, but the answer fell into his lap.

BBC Scotland pundit Rory Loy

The Aberdeen fans will be buoyant and really looking forward to next season given the form Robson has had.

I think it benefitted Robson to have worked at a distance with the youths and the development squad. He'll have been watching the first team from afar and had his own opinions and now he's stepped in to make an immediate impact.

