Who might Manchester United end up with by the end of the transfer window?

The team at The Devils' Advocate podcast seem to think Mason Mount will be wearing red but Harry Kane may slip through the transfer net.

On a brand new episode, presenter Joe said signing Mount is "inevitable".

"Chelsea are under new ownership, I don't think they understand the Premier League at the minute. They are going to try to get every penny. I think it will be done.

"We desperately need a striker. I am only hearing Kane at the minute and not any murmurings of anyone else. And that is worrying."

Responding to talk of acquiring Mount from Chelsea, presenter Gaz added: "United are saying £60m is too much given he is free in a year. There was a suggestion United may go for Caicedo. I think he'd be a great Erik ten Hag player but he's such a different player to Mount it makes no sense to say 'we can't get Mount so let's get Caicedo'.

"It's like going to the shop for a frying pan and saying 'there aren't any left, let's get a kettle instead'."